Two arrested, drugs seized after search warrant at Horry County home

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Police seized drugs and made two arrests Monday after a search warrant was executed at a home in the 1600 block of Shannondora Street, according to a news release.
Kahlil Shreef Bellamy, 37, has been charged with distribution of crack cocaine.
Clyde Bellamy II, 36, has been charged with distribution of crack cocaine, trafficking crack cocaine, possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.
According to the release, police seized:
- 73 grams of crack cocaine
- 9 grams of cocaine
- 68 grams of marijuana
“HCPD will continue to work to reduce crime and fear of crime in Horry County. We greatly appreciate the support of our community members in doing so,” the release states.
