Traffic Alert: Two-vehicle crash blocks portion of U.S. 17 Business in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – A two-vehicle crash in Murrells Inlet Tuesday morning has one lane of U.S. 17 Business blocked, according to first responders.
Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire Capt. Jerry Howerton said the northbound lane of U.S. 17 Business is blocked at Atlantic Avenue due to the collision.
According to Howerton, one of the vehicles rolled over twice and one person is being taken to an area hospital.
No other information was immediately available. Stay with WMBF News for further details as they come in.
