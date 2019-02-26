TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slows down traffic on SC 544

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Drivers in Myrtle Beach are experiencing a slow drive home from work Tuesday night along SC 544.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website shows the wreck happened near Sandy Pines Lane and that the roadway is blocked. The Waze app shows that drivers that are stuck in the traffic are going about 4 mph.
The website reports that there are no injuries in the crash.
It’s not clear how many vehicles are involved in the wreck.
Drivers should avoid the area while crews clear the area.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.