Three charged following contraband investigation at J. Reuben Long Detention Center

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Three people have been arrested in connection to a contraband investigation at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, according to a news release from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.
An investigation was initiated into the possible delivery and distribution of contraband sent through the mail to an inmate in October 2018, the release states.
Tara Anders, 25, has been charged with two counts of furnishing contraband into a prison, four counts of possession with the intent to distribute drugs and possession of a controlled substance.
Drake Hill, 28, has been charged with two counts of furnishing contraband into a prison and two counts of possession with the intent to distribute drugs.
Serena Anders, 19, has been charged with possession with the intent to distribute drugs.
“The Horry County Sheriff’s Office aggressively investigates the induction of contraband into the detention center through daily mail screening and criminally charges anyone found to be in violation of the law,” the release states.
