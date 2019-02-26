Thousands expected to run in 22nd Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Residents may start noticing metal barricades being set up throughout Myrtle Beach, and that’s because the 22nd Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon is this weekend.
While the course will stay the same, this year’s marathon and half marathon will start at 7 a.m. rather than 6:30 a.m.
Those who are participating in the 5K, will also get a few extra minutes to sleep before the race, with an 8 a.m. start time at the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk.
Runners will all end at the Pelicans ballpark so that the post-run celebration will be at one central location.
The marathon is expected to bring in 4,000 runners from across the country to the area. On Friday, they will be at the Health and Wellness Expo so they can pick-up their race bibs.
A number of roads will also be shut down during the race on Saturday. Director of Sports Tourism Tim Huber recommends that family members cheering on runners should have a plan in place before race day.
“Come out early and plan ahead,” said Huber.
Runners of all ages will take part in the races this weekend, some with experience and others running the full 26.2 mile for the first time ever.
“Some points you feel good and others you feel bad, but it’s a challenge,” said Daniel Brass, owner of Black Dog Running Company.
Myrtle Beach officers will also be patrolling the race on foot and from their command post.
“The 17 Bypass is the best route, it’s not impacted by the marathon,” said Officer Henry Bresadola.
Road are expected to open back up Saturday afternoon and all post marathon celebrations will be held at Pelicans Ballpark.
