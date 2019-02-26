Student Spotlight: Conway High School senior motivated on the court to the music hall

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Conway High School senior Isaac Hennigan is this week’s Student Spotlight. From the basketball court to the music hall to the classroom, Hennigan can do it all.
Hennigan said his passion for music is in his blood. His love for signing started when he was young.
“Growing up, my dad would sing any chance he gets. If we are in public, it doesn’t matter who is looking, he’s always singing," Hennigan explained.
Throughout high school, Hennigan has been an all-county and all-state chorus member.
“It’s a lot of working your craft, the warm-ups, some people want to skip out and talk and chill, but the warm-ups really help expand me as a singer,"Hennigan added.
Hennigan also excels on the court.
“My love for the game, I can’t really explain it, but being around it feels right, but growing up reality hit me. The chance at playing Division 1 basketball or going to the NBA is slim to none, but I love the game," he said.
Hennigan wants to take his passion for the game to help lead others one day.
“First things first with basketball, always listen to the coach, he’s there for a reason, he knows what he’s doing, even if you don’t agree to it," Hennigan said.
Staying busy, doesn’t make Hennigan loose focus.
“I’m part of the Beta Club, Social Studies Honor Society Club, the English Honor Society Club and the National Honor Society, those are some of the clubs I’m involved in," Hennigan added.
After graduating in June, Hennigan said he’s excited to attend Winthrop University for college.
