Student shot at Montgomery high school

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A 17-year-old Montgomery student is recovering, and a suspect has been taken into custody after a shooting at Robert E. Lee. High School Tuesday morning.
Montgomery police said the victim was shot in the arm while inside the school’s gym and was treated by a school nurse. The victim’s injuries aren’t considered life threatening, according to police.
Montgomery Public Schools Spokesperson Tom Salter says the parents of the student who was shot have been contacted.
A suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken into custody a short time after the shooting. Charges against the suspect are pending, and a motive for the shooting has not been given. It’s unclear if the shooting suspect is a fellow student or someone who gained access from outside the building.
It’s also unclear how the weapon used in the shooting got into the school. Salter said Lee High School is equipped with metal detectors, which were in use Tuesday.
According to Salter, police officials are still inside the school and once an all clear has been given, parents are welcome to come and check out their children. Salter did say proper identification must be presented to check out students. School will dismiss at the normal time, and buses will run as normal.
A large number of parents and area residents gathered across the street from the school. In a powerful moment, the crowd joined in a circle and held hands while a man led them in prayer. The man was praying for peace.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is on the scene working to assist with traffic control.
On March 16, 2017 a 15-year-old Lee High School sophomore was shot in the neck while outside the school talking to friends. The gun was fired from off campus, and the injured student wasn’t the intended target, police said at the time. Another student, Quinterrious Norman, was charged in the shooting.
