Son of former Horry County police chief arrested on drugs, weapons charges

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The son of former Horry County Police Chief Saundra Rhodes was arrested over the weekend for allegedly possessing marijuana and a stolen gun.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state 20-year-old Cameron Alexander Rhodes was booked Saturday on charges of unlawful carrying of a pistol, unlawful sale, delivery or possession of a pistol, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of other controlled substances.
He was released Sunday on a $10,000 bond.
A report from the Conway Police Department states officers pulled the suspect over on Marion Street for failing to use a turn signal.
Police said they could immediately smell marijuana coming from the vehicle, according to the report.
Rhodes was asked if he had any weapons on him, to which he reportedly said there was a gun under the driver’s seat. Police did find a weapon and dispatch advised that it came back as stolen, the report stated.
The suspect also allegedly admitted there was marijuana inside a backpack that was found in the passenger seat. Also in the bag were five white bars imprinted with “Xanax,” according to the police report.
“The driver (Rhodes) stated that the firearm and the backpack, along with the contents, all belonged to him,” the report stated.
Six years ago, the members of the South Carolina General Assembly passed a resolution congratulating Saundra Rhodes on being promoted to chief of the Horry County Police Department. That resolution stated the she was the proud mother of a then-14-year-old son, Cameron.
Additionally, a search of the Horry County Public Index shows a Feb. 24 listing for Cameron Rhodes and an April 25, 2007 listing for Saundra Rhodes. The home addresses in both listings are identical.
