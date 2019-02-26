Rain chances return through the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The break from the rain ends as several rounds of showers move in this week.
The clouds continue to filter in overnight, ahead of scattered showers through Wednesday. We’ll the rain won’t be widespread, the risk of seeing a shower lingers into the evening. We remain warm as afternoon highs approach 67°.
Most of Thursday turns rain-free before another round of rain arrives late in the day. Expect a quick round of steadier rain to move through around sunset, clearing overnight. Once again looking at an afternoon in the upper 60s despite the showers.
Slightly cooler air moves in Friday as we top out around 62°. That drop doesn’t long long and we approach 70° both Saturday and Sunday! Not expecting a lot of rain this weekend but isolated showers are possible both days.
A more significant drop in temperatures arrives early next week. Expect afternoon highs to struggle to climb out of the upper 40s by next Monday and Tuesday.
