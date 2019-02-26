Passengers trapped for more than 24 hours on stranded Amtrak train in Oregon

OAKRIDGE, OR (KATU/CNN) - With heavy snow and fallen trees thwarting efforts to send help, an Amtrak train in Oregon hasn’t moved in more than 24 hours, and the nearly 200 passengers on board have grown frustrated as their supplies dwindle.
Amtrak believes the ordeal for the 183 passengers and crew aboard the stranded Coast Starlight Train 11 will be over Tuesday morning. They anticipate the train will reach Eugene, OR, in the early hours before going on to Portland.
The nearly 200 people have been stuck in Oakridge, OR, since Sunday when a fallen tree on the tracks and bad weather left the train snowbound about 30 miles southeast of Eugene.
Amtrak said no one was hurt when the train struck the tree, but more snow and fallen trees complicated travel, with no way to get passengers on alternate transportation.
More than 24 hours later, the train has still not moved, and the passengers are growing frustrated.
"We’ve been stuck here for 24 hours now. We’re running low on supplies,” said passenger Rebekah Dodson in a video recording. “Obviously, a lot of this is out of Amtrak’s control and I get that, but I feel like they’re just not telling us what the hell’s going on.”
Several people affected say there has been a lack of communication from Amtrak regarding the situation.
"It’s really frustrating that they haven’t been like, ‘These people are on this train. Let’s get them off.’ They should have done that 12 hours ago,” Dodson said.
There have also been reports that Amtrak is still charging for certain services, including food.
"I’m not very happy with how they’re handling it, to be honest,” said Kim Song, the mother of a stranded passenger. "Yesterday, Courtney was cold, so she asked for a blanket, and they were going to charge her for a blanket.”
In a tweet Monday night, Amtrak said the stranded passengers are not being charged for food or water.
Amtrak said it is working with Union Pacific to clear the tracks and get the passengers off the train.
In a statement, Union Pacific said the train is “inoperable due to weather conditions and downed trees," adding Amtrak decided to keep the passengers on board because “power is out in the city.”
