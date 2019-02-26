Paid parking season returns Friday in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Yes, it’s that time of year again – the paid parking season returns to Myrtle Beach on Friday.
According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, the paid parking season runs March 1 through Oct. 31. Residents will notice parking meters reappearing throughout the city, although they won’t be active until Friday.
Myrtle Beach residents can apply for parking decals, which are valid through December 2020. Personal use vehicles that are registered within the city limits and on which city property taxes have been paid are eligible.
For those who aren’t eligible for a decal, they can apply for a seven-day visitor parking pass that is available for $30 from the Lanier Parking Office in the Pavilion parking garage off of Ninth Avenue North and Kings Highway.
Additionally, a non-resident parking placard is available for $100 per year from the Lanier Parking Office. It is good for public metered spaces between 21st Avenue North and Sixth Avenue South, along with the metered street ends from 69th to 77th avenues north, according to Myrtle Beach officials.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.