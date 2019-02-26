North Myrtle Beach offered $510K grant to go toward purchasing Ingram Dunes

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The city of North Myrtle Beach has been granted $510,000 to help with the purchase of the Ingram Dunes, according to city officials.
Pat Dowling, North Myrtle Beach spokesperson, confirmed the South Carolina Conservation Bank offered that amount to the city to aid in purchasing the property.
“We are still far from the required purchase price of $3.1 million,” Dowling said.
A land appraisal report shows the property is worth $3.1 million to save and preserve the 9.3 acres as it is.
According to members of a group working to preserve the Ingram Dunes, the city has committed $500,000 toward the purchase, while more than $100,000 has been raised by the public. With the $510,000 grant, the total is now at $1.1 million.
Many are working to save the iconic dunes from becoming another developed plot of land.
