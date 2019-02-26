Man charged with stealing trailer in the Pee Dee

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A man was arrested Monday after allegedly stealing a 20-foot trailer in Bennettsville last month.
According to a news release from the Bennettsville Police Department, Lenard Gaskin, Jr was taken into custody without incident with the assistance of the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. He has been charged with grand larceny.
The incident happened on Jan. 13. Police say the trailer, which was parked at a local business, was recovered in the Society Hill area of Darlington County with the help of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on this incident, contact Bennettsville police or Det. De’Aron Smith at 843-544-8178. All information will remain anonymous.
