Jenna Bush Hager named co-host of fourth hour of TODAY

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Jenna Bush Hager will join Hoda Kotb as the permanent co-host of the fourth hour of TODAY.
Bush Hager, who will officially start her new role in April, will replace Kathie Lee Gifford.
“Jenna joined TODAY nearly ten years ago and she quickly became a fixture in our family. Her compassion and curiosity come through in all of her stories, along with her Texas-sized sense of humor. Jenna instantly connects with everyone she meets, whether they are guests on our show or fans on the Plaza,” NBC News President Noah Oppenheim said.
The congratulations quickly poured in after Bush Hager was announced as Gifford’s replacement:
