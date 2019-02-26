Items sold at some Ocean Boulevard stores tested positive for THC, according to police chief

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Edibles and other items sold at some stores on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach tested positive for THC, according to the chief of police.
Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock gave the update during Tuesday’s Myrtle Beach City Council meeting. She said the items that tested positive for THC are illegal under state statute and they will continue to investigate.
According to Prock, businesses that were used for testing will be notified. It was noted that during the purchasing process, several employees mentioned that items and products would get a person high.
“I’m coming to you as your chief of police and I’m sworn to protect my community,” Prock said. “We want our community to be safe. We want our community to know that the marketing technique further supports our motivation to keep the public aware.”
Last summer, Prock mentioned the Myrtle Beach Police Department could start testing the CBD oil local shops are selling for THC levels.
South Carolina law allows CBD oil to be sold as long as it has no more than .09 percent THC.
