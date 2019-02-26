HCFR, HCPD investigates fire at former Freestyle Music Park as ‘suspicious’

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Investigators have determined that the fire that broke out at the former Freestyle Music Park is suspicious, according to Tony Casey, spokesperson for Horry County Fire Rescue.
Firefighters responded to the three-alarm fire just before 12 a.m. on Feb. 17.
No one was hurt in the blaze.
Horry County Fire and Rescue and the Horry County Police Department are continuing to investigate this fire.
The fire was the first of several that have broken out during the past several days. The most recent one happened early Tuesday morning at a Murrells Inlet condo. One person died in that blaze.
WMBF News will stay on top of this investigation and will bring you any new updates.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.