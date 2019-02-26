Former MB Mayor John Rhodes buys Freestyle Music Park property

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County documents obtained by WMBF News show former Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes is the new owner of the former Freestyle Music Park and Hard Rock Park.
The park property, located off of George Bishop Parkway, was purchased on Dec. 28, 2018 by FTPP Bishop Parkway LLC.
A demolition permit for the property filed on Feb. 25 shows John Rhodes is the owner of FTPP Bishop Parkway LLC.
The permit is a request to demolish the interior of a retail building on the property at an estimated cost of $50,000.
According to documents submitted with the permit request, an asbestos abatement company removed asbestos from the building on Feb. 18.
Rhodes said Tuesday he has not eliminated any options for the property, except a theme park.
“I’ve been gambling on stuff all my life. I thought I’d take a gamble on this," Rhodes said.
In 2008, the site was home to the Hard Rock Music Park.
The defunct park was then sold to FPI MB Entertainment for $25 million in 2009 to become Freestyle Music Park, which closed that same year.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.