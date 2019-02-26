FIRST ALERT: Last bright and rain-free day for a while

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Today will feature another round of bright sunshine and mild temperatures, but more cloudy skies and increasing rain chances return starting Wednesday.
After a chilly start with temperatures in the 30s, abundant sunshine will once again lead to a quick warm-up today. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the lower 60s across the beaches and middle 60s inland. Skies will remain sunny through most of the day with an increase in clouds starting by the late afternoon.
Skies will turn mostly cloudy tonight as moisture begins to increase across the region. Temperatures will not be as cold tonight with readings in the upper 40s and lower 50s by daybreak Wednesday.
Wednesday will see mostly cloudy to overcast skies through the day and temperatures returning to the 60s by the afternoon. A few spotty showers will be possible starting in the late morning hours with better chances of hit or miss showers developing by the afternoon. No widespread rain is expected, but the afternoon will turn out to be rather damp.
A series of weak storm systems will keep skies mostly cloudy through the end of the week and into the weekend with occasional chances of showers at times. Most of the rain will be light and rain chances will be best late Thursday and again late Friday.
The weekend will continue to see mostly cloudy skies with just a very slight chance of a shower or two at times. Mild temperatures in the 60s on Saturday will start to drop as cold weather begins to sneak in by Sunday. Winter-like temperatures are likely to return by next week.
