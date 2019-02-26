Deputies seek 3 people accused of shoplifting 18-pack of beer

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office hopes the public can recognize three people accused of shoplifting beer from a Dollar General store.
Two men and a woman seen in surveillance video are wanted for questioning in the theft of an 18-pack of beer from the store on North Fraser Street in the Plantersville area.
A store cashier told deputies the woman asked her to go to the women’s restroom because it needed cleaning.
The female suspect left the store and went to a vehicle in the parking, according to a press release.
Deputies said a few minutes later one of the men walked out with the beer and the other followed. All three left in a black sedan, possibly a Nissan Altima or Sentra, according to authorities.
Anyone with information about the identity of either of these suspects is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.
