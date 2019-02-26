Crews on scene of condo fire in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – Emergency crews are on scene of a structure fire in Murrells Inlet.
The fire is at a four-unit condo in the 5100 block of Highway 17 Business, according to Chief Norman Knight with the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District. He added crews responded to the blaze at around 4:20 a.m., and said fire was coming from the back of the building upon arrival.
Crews are working to determine if anyone was trapped, Knight said. The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.
Midway Fire Rescue, Surfside Beach Fire Department and Horry County Fire Rescue are assisting.
