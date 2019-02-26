The Bowery features special performance during 75th anniversary

Wlid Country, better known as Alabama, was in Myrtle Beach over the weekend to help The Bowery celebrate its 75th anniversary. Alabama was The Bowery's house band for 10 years -- playing as Wild Country -- before going national. The band took the stage for one song Saturday night, much to the delight of the audience on hand. Enjoy! Myrtle Beach Downtown Redevelopment Corporation Visit Myrtle Beach, South Carolina #myrtlebeach #cityofmyrtlebeach