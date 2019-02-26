The Bowery features special performance during 75th anniversary

The Bowery features special performance during 75th anniversary
Alabama plays at The Bowery (Source: Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff | February 25, 2019 at 8:00 PM EST - Updated February 25 at 8:09 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Some familiar faces made their way back to The Bowery stage to help the iconic bar and restaurant celebrate its 75th anniversary.

The band Wild Country, but better known as Alabama, was in Myrtle Beach this past weekend for the celebration, according to the Myrtle Beach City Government’s Facebook page.

Alabama plays at The Bowery's 75th anniversary

Wlid Country, better known as Alabama, was in Myrtle Beach over the weekend to help The Bowery celebrate its 75th anniversary. Alabama was The Bowery's house band for 10 years -- playing as Wild Country -- before going national. The band took the stage for one song Saturday night, much to the delight of the audience on hand. Enjoy! Myrtle Beach Downtown Redevelopment Corporation Visit Myrtle Beach, South Carolina #myrtlebeach #cityofmyrtlebeach

Posted by Myrtle Beach City Government on Monday, February 25, 2019

Alabama was The Bowery’s house band for 10 years, but back then they were known as Wild Country.

The band took the stage on Saturday where they played one song which was “Mountain Music,” one of their most iconic songs.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.