The Bowery features special performance during 75th anniversary

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Some familiar faces made their way back to The Bowery stage to help the iconic bar and restaurant celebrate its 75th anniversary.
The band Wild Country, but better known as Alabama, was in Myrtle Beach this past weekend for the celebration, according to the Myrtle Beach City Government’s Facebook page.
Alabama was The Bowery’s house band for 10 years, but back then they were known as Wild Country.
The band took the stage on Saturday where they played one song which was “Mountain Music,” one of their most iconic songs.
