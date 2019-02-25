Woman charged in connection to deadly December crash in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – South Carolina troopers arrested and charged a woman on Monday who they say was involved in a deadly crash back in December.
Alisha Sue Gore is charged with reckless homicide caused by injury from vehicle.
Cpl. Sonny Collins said Gore was driving a Chevy Equinox on Highway 17 in the Little River area when it collided with a 2008 Ford Focus near Lakeside Drive.
Christine Russel, 62, who was driving the Ford Focus, was killed.
Collins said that due to Gore’s speed, it led investigators to charge her with reckless homicide.
She is booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under no bond.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.