Week in Flames: Grand Strand firefighters battle five blazes over seven days

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Over a seven-day period, firefighters across the Grand Strand have stayed busy, as five destructive blazes have broken out across Horry and Georgetown counties.
No injuries have been reported in any of the fires, although they have proven devastating to property.
The first fire in this series happened just before 12 a.m. on Feb. 17 at the former Freestyle Music Park, located at 211 George Bishop Parkway.
As of Monday morning, the cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Tony Casey, spokesperson for Horry County Fire Rescue.
On Friday, over 80 firefighters from three different agencies were dispatched to Ocean Creek Resort in the North Myrtle Beach area after a fire that police said was intentionally started in one unit spread to 20 more.
James Clark Rusenko, 32, was charged with 21 counts of second-degree arson in connection with the blaze.
Sunday was the busiest day, with crews fighting three fires over the course of the day.
Early Sunday morning, firefighters were called to a blaze at La Casona Bar and Grill at 1901 N. Kings Hwy., in Myrtle Beach.
The roof collapsed in certain areas and firefighters had to go through rest and recovery periods to ensure their own physical safety.
Later in the afternoon, a fire broke out at a home on Resort Avenue in Murrells Inlet. Crews had to close U.S. 17 Business from the Hot Fish Club to Bill Street as they worked to get the blaze under control.
Officials with Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire Rescue said the fire began in an exterior shed before spreading to the mobile home and eventually a nearby RV.
Finally, Myrtle Beach firefighters were called late afternoon to a fire at the Coral Sands Motel on Ocean Boulevard.
Six units were impacted and displaced families were assisted by the American Red Cross.
The exact causes of these fires have not been released at this time.
