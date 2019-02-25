Warrant: Man set curtains on fire in NMB apartment; fire spread to 20 other units

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The man charged in connection with Friday’s fire at the Ocean Creek Resort in North Myrtle Beach told police he “intentionally set the fire,” according to an arrest warrant.
James Clark Rusenko, 32, remains in jail Monday after being charged over the weekend with 21 counts of second-degree arson.
The three-alarm fire broke out Friday night, leading to 82 firefighters from three different agencies responding. No injuries were reported. However, the resort’s Lodge 1 was engulfed in flames.
According to the arrest warrant, the suspect started making “spontaneous utterances” that he had intentionally set the fire.
Rusenko allegedly told police he set the curtains in his apartment on fire with a lighter. The blaze then spread to the 20 other apartments, the warrant states.
