Warmer weather, rain chances return this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re watching a steady climb in temperatures this week as the rain chances move back in.
The low point is Tuesday morning as temperatures along the Grand Strand drop to 41°, down into the 30s across the Pee Dee. The clouds slowly filter back in through the afternoon but that won’t stop most areas from climbing into the middle 60s Tuesday.
Our first round of rain arrives on Wednesday. Not expecting any steady, heavy rain, but scattered showers are likely through the day. We remain warm with another round of middle 60s despite the clouds and showers.
More rain chances return late in the week including a round of more widespread rain late on Thursday. Then we’re watching for more isolated showers through both Friday and Saturday. It won’t be a washout but mostly cloudy skies prevail
Temperatures continue to climb towards the weekend as we approach 70° by Saturday afternoon. Enjoy it, we’re already looking at another significant drop in temperatures late in the weekend.
