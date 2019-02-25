Traffic safety checkpoint leads to 12 arrests; psychedelic mushrooms, MDMA seized

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Authorities seized illegal drugs and arrested a dozen people last Friday night following a traffic safety checkpoint on North Fraser Street, according to a news release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
Along with GCSO deputies, officers from nine other jurisdictions participated in the checkpoint.
According to the release, 41.6 grams of marijuana, 64.5 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, .2 grams of cocaine, two dosage units of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, and two dosage units of other pills were seized.
The 12 arrests include two for driving under the influence and four for narcotics violations.
Deputies say 34 citations were also issued.
