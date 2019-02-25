Topgolf’s Myrtle Beach venue to open this week

The new Topgolf location in Myrtle Beach officially has an opening date. (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | February 25, 2019 at 9:19 AM EST - Updated February 25 at 9:56 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The new Topgolf location in Myrtle Beach officially has an opening date.

According to a press release, Topgolf will open Friday, March 1, at 9 a.m. The new Myrtle Beach venue is located at 2850 Robert Grissom Pkwy.

The three-level, 55,000-square-foot venue will be Topgolf’s 53rd location and the first in the Palmetto State, which features more than 360 golf courses.

“We are thrilled to finally open the doors to South Carolina’s first Topgolf venue,” said Jeff Kowalski, Topgolf Myrtle Beach’s director of operations, in a statement. “Topgolf is everyone’s game and we are looking forward to serving the best possible experience for our guests.”

More than 350 full- and part-time employees have been hired in advance of the opening, the release stated.

