Students at St. James High sit in on CCU English class

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – St. James High School students got a sneak peak into what life will be like in the classroom when they enter college.
Last Friday, 50 Advanced Placement students sat in on a college-level English course at CCU. The students learned everything from writing essays to the study of rhetoric.
“I hope they understand that English is a lot more than just putting a comma in the right place or reading a big fat dusty book. English is a very dynamic field that includes rhetoric and compassion,” said Joe Oestreich, chair of the English Department at CCU.
A similar event was held in early February for more than 150 students from six Horry County Schools who visited the Department of Languages and Intercultural Studies.
