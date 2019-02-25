Song students sang while picking cotton not intended to sound like ‘slave song,’ district says

ROCK HILL, SC (WBTV) - Fifth grade students in Rock Hill were asked to pick cotton while singing a decades-old song during a field trip last week, causing some to question the reasoning behind it.
“The song that is sung by the students as they participate in picking cotton, as it was done in the Great Depression time period, was originally written by an African-American instructor who currently works with students at the Carroll School. He did not intend it to sound like, or in any way be a “slave song” as it has been characterized," Rock Hill Schools said.
The school planned to take students to visit The Carroll School, which was built in 1929, while students were studying the 1930′s Great Depression. School officials the field trip was intended to help students make real-life connections to the era.
In response to the community, Rock Hill School issued a statement - saying the district has been visiting Carroll School for the past 15 years as part of studying the Great Depression.
"To understand what life would have been like for students at that school during the Great Depression Era, students will be participating in hands-on activities with sewing, planting a garden, picking cotton and food preservation,” the Rock Hill Schools permission slip stated.
Rock Hill Schools says as one of the only remaining Rosenwald Schools in operation, The Carroll School exists to promote understanding about history.
“The school district is currently working with the parent and The Carroll School instructors to review the farming activity and any associated songs sung during the activity to make sure that it is understood that in no way is the activity or any singing tied to slavery or singing “slave songs,” the school district said in a statement.
It’s unclear how many students were given permission by a parent to go on the field trip. A list of the Rock Hill elementary school(s) involved was not disclosed.
