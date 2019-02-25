Shooting death of Pee Dee man ruled a homicide

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The weekend shooting death of a Timmonsville man has been ruled a homicide, according to the coroner.
Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee confirmed that Matthew Jackson, 47, of Timmonsville, died after being shot Saturday night at his home on Timmonsville Highway.
The shooting remains under investigation by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division and the Darlington County Coroner’s Office. No other information was immediately available.
It was the second deadly shooting in Timmonsville that happened on Saturday.
Florence County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Mike’s Warehouse on East Smith Street in Timmonsville at 2:21 a.m., after shots rang out.
Anastasia Lowery, 30, of Effingham, died as a result of injuries she sustained.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.