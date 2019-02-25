Sheriff’s office asks for help finding missing Hartsville teen

Madison Hancock (Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | February 25, 2019 at 3:07 PM EST - Updated February 25 at 3:18 PM

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Madison Hancock was report missing Monday morning by a family member.

The 16-year-old was last seen wearing a jean jacket, black pants and white shoes. She is believe to still be in the Hartsville area.

If you have any information, contact Cpl. Clark Epps at 843-624-1098 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit www.p3tips.com

