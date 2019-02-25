Sheriff’s office asks for help finding missing Hartsville teen

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.
Madison Hancock was report missing Monday morning by a family member.
The 16-year-old was last seen wearing a jean jacket, black pants and white shoes. She is believe to still be in the Hartsville area.
If you have any information, contact Cpl. Clark Epps at 843-624-1098 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit www.p3tips.com
