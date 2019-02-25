SCHP investigating after fatal accident in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Crews with South Carolina Highway Patrol and Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a fatal accident involving a car and a motorcycle Sunday.
The accident happened near Highway 90 and Bombing Range Road with “possible multiple injuries,” according to a Tweet from HCFR.
SCHP Troop 5 lists the accident as fatal and says it happened around 6:30 p.m.
The identity of the person(s) killed in the accident has not been released at this time. We will update this story when more information becomes known.
