NAACP files motion asking that Myrtle Beach’s 23-mile Memorial Day traffic loop come to an end

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The NAACP is once again asking a federal court to put an end to the 23-mile traffic loop the city of Myrtle Beach puts in place during the Memorial Day weekend.
In a motion for preliminary injunction filed Friday in the U.S. District Court in Florence, the NAACP is asking for an order that would direct the city and the Myrtle Beach Police Department to “cease implementation of its 23-mile traffic loop during the 2019 Black Bike Week held over Memorial Day weekend.”
The NAACP filed a lawsuit in February 2018 that accuses the city and police department of implementing polices that discriminate against the mostly African-American attendees of the Atlantic Beach Bike Fest, which is also known as Black Bike Week.
Last year, the group also filed a preliminary injunction that asked for the traffic loop to end. A federal judge ruled just a few days before Memorial Day weekend that the city could continue to implement it.
The traffic loop went into effect for the first time during the 2015 Memorial Day weekend. It stemmed from a violent Memorial Day weekend the year before that saw three people die and several more injured during a number of shootings on Ocean Boulevard.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.