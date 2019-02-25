Myrtle Beach businesses feel impact of record-breaking tourism

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The tourism industry continues to break records in South Carolina and the impacts are being felt by businesses along the Grand Strand.
For restaurants like Johnny D’s Waffles and Bakery, tourism is the recipe for bringing in big business.
“If it weren’t for them, our business obviously wouldn’t be doing as well as it is," said Danielle Malcomb, general manager at Johnny D’s.
The latest numbers show tourism raked in a record-breaking $22.6 billion for the Palmetto State, according to the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism. That’s a $1.4 billion increase over the previous year.
Myrtle Beach is one of the tourism hot spots in the state, drawing in millions.
“Myrtle Beach started out 2018 very strong. We had a great January and going into the summer season, it was looking great. Unfortunately, we had Hurricane Florence and subsequent flooding so that kind of hurt some of the numbers overall, but still looking very strong for the state and the region," said Julie Ellis, spokesperson for the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Myrtle Beach.
Despite impacts from Hurricane Florence in 2018, the Myrtle Beach International Airport welcomed more than 1.25 million arriving passengers. That represents a 10.5 percent increase over 2017.
Ellis said a reason for this is new non-stop services bringing a boost to the tourism industry.
“They’ve added a lot of non-stops from other great destinations, so people can get here easily. Record numbers coming out of that. In fact, this past January also had record numbers at the airport," said Ellis.
Local businesses benefited from the influx of visitors.
“Definitely the busiest summer I think they have had since they have been open five years ago so that’s absolutely great. We’re expecting to be even busier this summer," said Malcomb.
New numbers showing the amount of revenue generated in Myrtle Beach for 2018 are expected to be released in April. As for the upcoming season, Ellis said they’re hoping to attract even more new visitors with the addition of more non-stop services.
