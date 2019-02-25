Man accused of performing sex act in public

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man is facing charges after allegedly pleasuring himself in public Sunday morning.
Robert Levander Young, 34, is charged with resisting arrest and indecent exposure.
Just after 4:00 a.m., police responded to the Happy Holiday Motel on 5th Avenue North in reference to an indecent exposure call, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report. While responding to the scene, an officer saw a man matching the description of the suspect fleeing on foot on 6th Avenue North, headed towards Kings Highway, the report states.
Another officer spoke with an employee of the motel who said she was working the front desk when she saw the suspect on the second floor of the building across the parking lot with his pants pulled down, according to the report. She reported that she saw “everything,” and felt the suspect was watching her and directing the sex act toward her, police say. When police arrived, the suspect reportedly fled.
Police say the officer who initially saw a man matching the description pursued the suspect on foot. According to the report, police set up a perimeter from Broadway to Main streets and the suspect was located and detained.
Authorities said the motel employee positively identified the suspect as the man she witnessed performing the sex act in the stairwell.
Young is currently being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.