Local fans react as Clemson routs Bama; claims 2nd title in 3 years

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tiger faithful donning the purple and orange rejoiced as their team wound the final second off a game that was never really in doubt. A 44-16 dismantling of the Alabama Crimson Tide at the hands of a freshman quarterback stunned some and sent others into triumph.
“We’ve been with the Tigers through thick and thin,” said Karen Joye, watching Monday’s spectacle from the back porch of a Murrells Inlet watering hole. “I remember [the down days] after the ’81 national championship. I even remember when we had the worst Orange Bowl loss in [bowl] history. So if they pull it off tonight they have a good group of boys that earned that championship.”
Earned, they certainly did. Clemson racked up 482 yards of total offense on the vaunted Crimson Tide defense in rout to it’s second title in three years.
The Grand Strand Clemson Club hosted a pre-game tailgate at 810 Bowling in Market Common, which soon turned into a post-game celebration as the Tigers we’re once again crowned kings of college football.
“Clemson winning is good,” said Chico Patel, Clemson alum and Socastee native. “But Alabama losing is even better. Hate them or love them, and I hate them.”
About 125 fans gathered in state of the art Market Common bowling alley to cheer on Clemson.
