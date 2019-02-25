Highway Patrol investigating Horry County school bus crash

By Rob Blomquist | February 25, 2019 at 8:38 AM EST - Updated February 25 at 8:58 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An Horry County school bus was involved in an accident Monday morning.

According to a district spokesperson, the accident involved a North Myrtle Beach Middle School bus carrying 25 middle school students.

The accident occurred at 7:59 in Little River on Highway 90 near Mt. Zion Road. Information from the South Carolina Department of Transportation shows light traffic west of Mt. Zion Road just before 9 a.m. Monday.

The spokesperson for the school district says no injuries were reported.

