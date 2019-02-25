HGTC hopes to fill growing cybersecurity worker shortage

Cybersecurity professor at Horry-Georgetown Technical College, Stanton Greenawalt, says the reward for people working in this field is great. He noted that those who work in the industry for three to five years can make somewhere close to $80,000 to $100,000 per year. In South Carolina, the cyber security field has grown 134 percent over the past five years, and over 2,000 jobs need candidates to fill them. Greenawalt expects the demand to grow even more.