Former Conway High football coach sued by student over alleged assault

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway High School student is suing former head football coach Chuck Jordan following an alleged assault in 2017.
The lawsuit filed by Ka’Brian Hickman on Feb. 22 also lists Conway High School and Horry County Schools as defendants.
At time of the incident on May 26, 2017, Hickman suffered from learning disabilities and behavioral disorders and Jordan served as administrative assistant and football coach at Conway High, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit alleges Jordan left his office without his administrator’s radio and attempted to confront Hickman regarding reported conduct. According to the lawsuit, Hickman was not threatening other students or being violent in any way as he continued walking away from Jordan.
While Hickman was being restrained by another school employee, Jordan “unreasonably, unnecessarily and excessively” attacked the plaintiff while placing his hand around his neck and forced his head into metal lockers, causing him to suffer injuries, according to the lawsuit.
Jordan was charged with third-degree assault and battery and was placed on administrative leave. Jordan’s charges were later dropped. He currently works for the Coastal Carolina University football team.
According to the lawsuit, the district lacked sufficient policies regarding how to deal with students with learning and/or behavioral disorders.
Hickman is accusing Jordan and the district of negligence and is suing for an unspecified amount of damages.
Horry County Schools does not comment on pending litigation.
