FIRST ALERT: Brighter skies and a bit cooler

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Much brighter skies and slightly cooler weather will kick off this new work week.
A cold front that moved through the region last night is now well off shore. The front has finally pushed all the mist, fog, clouds and showers well out to sea and will usher in a round of bright sunshine through Tuesday. Temperatures behind the front are a bit cooler. Readings today will climb to around 60° with a gusty northwest wind at times.
Tonight will be clear and cool with temperatures in the upper 30s inland and near 40 across the Grand Strand.
Tuesday will see another round of sunny skies and temperatures in the lower to middle 60s. Clouds will start to thicken at times by the afternoon and evening.
Wednesday will see a return to mostly cloudy skies and the risk of a few showers at times. The unsettled weather will continue off and on through the end of the work week with several chances for rain at times. Right now, the best risk of rain looks to be Thursday and then again through parts of the weekend.
No wild temperatures swings appear to be on the way this week, Despite thickening clouds and increasing rain chances, temperatures will generally climb into the 60s each day.
