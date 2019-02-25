Final person arrested in connection with federal drug ring bust in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – U.S. Marshals arrested the final person who was wanted in connection with a FBI drug ring bust that took place back in December.
The U.S. Marsahls Task Force took Rondric “Fudge” Smith into custody around 4 p.m. Monday at a location on Kimberly Drive in the Conway area.
Smith faces federal, state and local charges, according to Horry County Police Department.
Back in December, the U.S. Attorney announced that 27 defendants were charged with 46 federal counts stemming from a drug trafficking conspiracy in Horry County. The FBI drug ring bust was entitled “Operation Rise and Shine.”
Authorities said the suspects are members or associates of an organization called “G-Shine.”
U.S. Attorney Sherri Lyndon said G-Shine is a Bloods gang set that evolved from the United Blood Nation in the late 1990s. The group originated in the New York and New Jersey area before migrating along the East Coast.
Authorities said the gang’s members and associates sell heroin, fentanyl, crack cocaine and other narcotics.
