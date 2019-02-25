Emaciated dog found in Myrtle Beach; hospital asking for donations

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)- The Grand Strand Humane Society is asking for donations after a dog was found Monday morning weak, emaciated and stumbling down the highway.
The dog, who has been named Josie, was rushed to the hospital for further testing. Tests showed that her stomach was full of bones from eating garbage and was previously hit by a car. She also has heartworm disease.
A serious hernia was also found in her abdomen that needs to be repaired when she gains her strength back. Josie will be spending the night at the Grand Strand Animal Hospital and will be taken into surgery Tuesday.
The staff at Grand Strand Animal Hospital is hoping that fluids, medications and prayers will strengthen her body enough to get through the night and the necessary surgery on Tuesday.
Estimates for stabilization and surgery are between $1,400-$1,900, not including treatment for heartworm disease or any follow up she may need.
Any donations towards Josie’s care are greatly appreciated.
If you would like to help, call the Grand Strand Humane Society at 843-918-4910.
