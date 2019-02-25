Construction for Socastee development could start this year

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Construction on a 1,600 home and apartment development could start this year, according to a Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation’s newsletter.
Interim Director of Horry County Planning and Zoning David Schwerd said since the rezoning plans were passed back in 2018, no new plans have been submitted, so it’s unclear when construction will begin.
The proposal has had a long journey and transformation after homeowners expressed concerns about the plans in their original form. Horry County Councilman Cam Crawford said the plans were initially presented as a campground and amphitheater, which he said he would vote down.
Crawford said the plans were sent back to the developer who made some adjustments, ultimately coming up with a 1,600 unit development composed of homes and apartments with 370,000 square feet for retail and dining next to the Intracoastal Waterway.
“It was gone for a year, year and a half, and it came back in its current form,” said Crawford.
Community members like Michelle McGee who owns Folly Estates next to the proposed plans said they’re happy with the current layout. She said there’s a number of things the developer adjusted that made her feel better about how things would pan out.
“They talked about whenever they start developing that they’re going to do a construction entrance into their property so it will not effect Folly Road or Watergate Drive," said McGee, "I think it’s going to add a lot of pluses to the community I think It’s going to clean up the area.”
WMBF news reached out to the developer but has not yet heard back.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.