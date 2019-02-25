Autopsy results released for 4-year-old who went missing, later found in pond

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – The North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office has released the autopsy results for Raul Gonzalez Johnson, the 4-year-old who was found in a pond after having gone missing days earlier.
“The decedent was barefoot and wearing the same pajamas he was wearing when he was last seen alive,” the autopsy report stated. “Law enforcement investigation revealed no concern for foul play.”
Johnson went missing from his grandfather’s home on Jan. 24, 2018. He was found on Jan. 27 in a nearby pond after it was drained. The cause of death was listed as drowning.
“Child-sized footprints were seen around the pond and around the slide,” the report stated. “The decedent did not know how to swim.”
Johnson’s disappearance set off a massive search, one that Sheriff Ralph Kersey said was the biggest in recent memory in North Carolina.
