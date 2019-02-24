Suspect arrested, charged with 21 counts of arson in connection to Ocean Creek Resort fire

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Police have a suspect behind bars Saturday after they say the man set fire to a North Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
Horry County Fire and Rescue say 21-units of Lodge 1 at the Ocean Creek Resort were engulfed by the fire however, no one was injured in the blaze.
An HCPD spokesperson says James Clark Rusenko, 32, has been charged with 21 counts of second degree arson for his role in the blaze.
According to the police report, multiple witnesses reported to authorities on the Ocean Creek Boulevard scene they believed the fire to be intentional.
Investigators were called to the scene and Rusenko was identified as a suspect, the report says. Authorities say the three-alarm fire took 82 responding firefighters from 3 different agencies to battle.
Rusenko is currently being held at J. Reuben Long detention center on $10,000 bond.
Witnesses on scene tell WMBF News that an ongoing conference will continue despite the fire displacing many of those attending.
