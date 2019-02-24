Section of 17 Business shut down as crews battle Murrells Inlet house fire

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - Crews are working to put out a residential fire Sunday near the Hot Fish Club in Murrells Inlet.
Multiple witnesses on the scene report seeing heavy smoke as well as flames escaping a home on Resort Avenue in Murrells Inlet. Crews have closed 17 Business from the Hot Fish Club to Bill Street while working to extinguish the home.
Officials with the Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire Rescue say the fire began in an exterior shed before spreading to the mobile home and eventually a nearby RV. Authorities confirm no injuries and no animal fatalities.
The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.
