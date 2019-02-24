No. 19 Chants Roll to 8-2 Win Over Kent State

Conway, S.C. – Sophomore outfielder Parker Chavers hit a three-run home run and drove in four RBIs for the game to lead No. 19 Coastal Carolina to an 8-2 win over the Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday at the Brittain Resorts Baseball at the Beach at Springs Brooks Stadium.
The Chanticleers are now 7-0 on the season and off to their best start since opening up 2007 at 8-0.
Behind Chavers’ (1-for-4, HR, BB, 4 RBIs, run) four RBIs was one RBI apiece from Cameron Pearcey (1-for-3, SF, RBI, SB), Kyle Skeels (2-for-3, 2B, BB, RBI, 2 runs, SB) and Kieton Rivers (1-for-4, 3B, RBI, run). First baseman Zach Biermann (2-for-4, 2 runs) continued his hot start with two singles in the win.
Junior Anthony Veneziano (2-0) improved to 2-0 on the season with another strong start, as the left-handed hurler allowed just two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four in 5.0-complete innings.
The duo of Alaska Abney (3.0 IP, 3 hits, K) and Trevor Damron (1.0 IP, BB, 2 K) held the Golden Flashes off the scoreboard over the final 4.0 innings of the contest out of the bullpen.
The Golden Flashes outhit the Chants 10-9 but stranded 11 runners on base in the loss.
Shortstop Greg Lewandoski (3-for-4, run) led the way with three base hits, while designated hitter Ben Carew (2-for-3, run) and left fielder Cam Touchette (2-for-4, 2B, RBI) each had two hits apiece for the game.
Kent starter John Matthews (0-2) was handed the loss, as the right-handed hurler gave up eight runs on eight hits, three walks and three strikeouts in 4.1 innings of work.
Coastal got on the scoreboard first in the bottom of the second, as Skeels led off the inning with a walk, stole second and then scored on a triple off the bat of Rivers to take a 1-0 lead early in the contest.
Rivers would later score on a wild pitch to give the home team a 2-0 lead after just two innings of play.
The Chants broke the game open with yet another big inning in the bottom of the third, as Scott McKeon led off the frame with a double to center, advanced to third on a passed ball and then scored two batters later on a sacrifice fly by Pearcey.
After back-to-back singles by Biermann and Skeels, with the later plating Cory Wood for the second run of the inning, Chavers hit a monster three-run home run to right field to put the Chanticleers in front 7-0 heading into the fourth inning.
Kent State used four hits, a walk and a CCU throwing error to push across two runs in the top of the fifth and cut the Coastal lead to five at 7-2.
The Golden Flashes threatened to score more in the inning, as they loaded the bases with one out. However, Veneziano shut down the scoring threat with back-to-back strikeouts to get the Chants out of the inning with a five-run lead.
Coastal added a run in the bottom half of the fifth on a Biermann single and a Skeels RBI double to extend its lead to six at 8-2.
The two bullpens settled in over the final three innings of play with the two teams combining for just five hits and no runs, with Kent State stranding five runners on base over that span.
Coastal (7-0) will wrap up the Brittain Resorts Baseball at the Beach event versus No. 21 NC State (6-0) tomorrow at 3 p.m. ET. Michigan State (1-5) and Kent State (0-5) will play at 9:30 a.m. ET.