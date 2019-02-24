Multiple roads closed as crews battle Sunday morning fire at Myrtle Beach Mexican restaurant

Firefighters battle fire at La Casona Mexican Restaurant. (Source: WMBF News)
By Christina Lob | February 24, 2019 at 8:10 AM EST - Updated February 24 at 10:09 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews are battling a multi-alarm structure fire on North Kings Highway.

According to Lt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire and Rescue, the blaze broke out at La Casona Bar and Grill at 1901 N Kings Highway around 7:20 a.m. Sunday.

BREAKING: Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and Myrtle Beach Police Department are on scene of a fire at La Casona Mexican Bar and Grill on 19th Ave. Roads are closed from 16th up to 21st as MBFD works to control the fire.

Authorities have shut down surrounding roads, 16th avenue to 21st avenue and sections of Oak Street, while the crews work to extinguish the fire. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

“Right now the biggest difficulty is the remodeling has been navigating and finding the fire inside the structure,” Evans said. He continued to say additional remodeling of the structure has made battling the blaze more difficult.

Fire units are currently on scene of a commercial structure fire in the 1900 block of N. Kings Highway. The road is...

