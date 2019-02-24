Multiple roads closed as crews battle Sunday morning fire at Myrtle Beach Mexican restaurant

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews are battling a multi-alarm structure fire on North Kings Highway.
According to Lt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire and Rescue, the blaze broke out at La Casona Bar and Grill at 1901 N Kings Highway around 7:20 a.m. Sunday.
Authorities have shut down surrounding roads, 16th avenue to 21st avenue and sections of Oak Street, while the crews work to extinguish the fire. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
“Right now the biggest difficulty is the remodeling has been navigating and finding the fire inside the structure,” Evans said. He continued to say additional remodeling of the structure has made battling the blaze more difficult.
