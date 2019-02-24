Finders keepers: Myrtle Beach woman ‘did a happy dance’ after shark tooth discovery

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach woman is still pinching herself Sunday after a routine walk on the beach led to a special discovery.
“I almost couldn’t believe it,” said Grand Strand resident Ivy Hale. “I saw it out of the corner of my eye and waited for the surf to go back down. I picked it up and did a little happy dance.”
Hale says she was taking her usual walk along the Myrtle Beach shore when she stumbled upon a nearly 4 inch Megalodon shark tooth near 38th Avenue.
“I’ve been walking this area for close to 20 years and I’ve never found anything like this,” Hale continued in a phone conversation. “It’s so rare that you find them so large and completely in tact.”
According to Encyclopedia Britannica, the Megalodon shark was the largest fish to ever live. The site also claims with over 250+ teeth, the shark had the most powerful bite of all time.
Hale added that she was headed back to the beach Sunday in search of more discoveries.
