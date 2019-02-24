Deputies investigating after Darlington shooting injures two

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - Deputies are still working to figure out what went wrong Sunday after an early morning shooting sent two to the hospital.
Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened at a home in the 3300 block of Timmonsville Hwy.
Kilgo says deputies were dispatched to the residence around 8:45 a.m to find two people shot. The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at (843) 398- 4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit www.p3tips.com.
